Holiday STAR Program - Rancho Cordova The Holiday STAR (Student Talent Achievement Reward) program has returned to Rancho Cordova for the seventh year in a row! The city, Rancho Cordova Police, schools and Sac Metro Fire are recognizing students in the city who, despite challenging financial circumstances, have worked hard to become high achievers both academically and behaviorally! Ashley Williams is there as they get ready to start shopping!