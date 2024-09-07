Harajuku Marketplace - The cutest marketplace ever! The Harajuku Marketplace is The Bay's Cutest Marketplace! We celebrate Japanese anime, art, and kawaii culture. Plus we also have some of the Bay's tastiest food selections! Our event includes one of a kind pieces you won't find anywhere else and we feature amazing artists and chefs from the Bay Area and beyond! The Harajuku Marketplace main booth which includes original artwork and merch made just for the events. Attendees that line up early for our free giveaways which include exclusive totes, tshirts, goodie boxes, and more! Southside Park - 2115 6th Street Sacramento, CA 95814