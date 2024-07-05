Grab your skates, Sakura is back on rink! Roller skating last week wasn't enough --- Sakura is learning the ropes from some COMPETITIVE ROLLER SKATERS before they head to nationals. Sunrise Crusaders: are a competitive roller skating team with roughly 40 active members from as young as age 4-to 75+. they compete throughout California, USA and some athletes even internationally. Members of the team recently returned from the southwest regional roller skating championships with over numerous medals earned and around 15 members qualified to compete at the national championships later this summer in Lincoln Nebraska.