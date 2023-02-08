GoodDay Rover: Dave meets a good Samaritan The GoodDay Rover caught a moment of kindness while it was out and about on Tuesday (2/7). During the 7 a.m. hour, a man ran out of gas right in front of the Rover and was pushing his car to the side of the road when a man jumped out of the passenger side of a stopped truck and helped push the disabled car to the side of the road and into a nearby parking lot. Dave then pulled over to meet good Samaritan and Courtney offered to buy the man breakfast. Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, who we were interviewing right after, mentioned how great it was too!