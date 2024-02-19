Watch CBS News

Girl Scout Cookie MegaDrop in Turlock!

Before the Girl Scouts can deliver cookies to you, they have to be delivered to them! Ashley Williams is at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, as local Troops pick up their cases of cookies!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.