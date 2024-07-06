Watch CBS News

Funny Farm Petting Zoo, 7am

This petting zoo Features A Variety Of Miniature And Small Breed Farm Animals Including Bunnies, Miniature Horses, Miniature Donkeys, Sheep, Goats, Miniature Chipmunk Pigs, Alpaca, Miniature Cows And Chickens.
