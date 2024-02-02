Football flower kits with Bloom!

Watch CBS News

Bloom is a Sacramento flower farm and florist selling Super Bowl Flower Bar Kits, which include instructions, a vase and all the fresh flowers you need to put together a bouquet to help cheer on your team! Julissa Ortiz is checking it out!
