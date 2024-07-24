Find out how much your vintage items are worth at the Antique Roadshow! Do you have a unique vase from grandma that you've always wondered about? Or maybe a special baseball card that your dad left you? This Saturday, you can find out how much it's worth! Bring your treasures to the Crocker Art Museum where a team of pros will evaluate them....just like the popular series, Antiques Roadshow. Brian Witherell, who was featured on Antiques Roadshow for more than 20 years, is here to show us the types of treasures you might have stashed in your garage that could be worth a fortune!