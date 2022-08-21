Watch CBS News

FasKicks

FASKICKS (Father And Son Kicks), is a Buy-Sell-Trade minority-owned small business that deals in exclusive sneakers and streetwear. Inspired by our sons' passion, knowledge, and desire for sneakers, we started selling online during the pandemic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.