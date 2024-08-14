Exploring Safari West’s newest family members | Molly Riehl Adventures The Safari West family is growing in an adorable way! The Bay Area's wildlife preserve and safari park is dedicated to conservation and education, offering an unforgettable journey through the heart of the Sonoma Serengeti. Guests can experience the thrill of an African safari right here in California, encountering majestic giraffes, playful lemurs, and a diverse array of exotic wildlife. Safari West's mission is to connect people with nature, providing unique experiences that foster a love for wildlife and a strong commitment to conservation.