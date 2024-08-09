Enjoy Séka Hills third tasting room! Séka Hills will open their third Tasting Room on Saturday, August 10th in Midtown Sacramento offering their award-winning estate extra virgin olive oils, estate grown varietal wines, honey, nuts, beef, and other tribal products. Owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the new Tasting Room will showcase the agricultural bounty of the Tribe’s Capay Valley homeland. This convenient location will welcome visitors with wine tastings, shopping, and a changing selection of made-to-order hot and cold small plates that reflect each season’s best. The in-house chef and culinary team will develop wine-friendly menus that highlight Séka Hills extra virgin olive oils, Yocha Dehe ranch-raised beef and farm fresh produce.