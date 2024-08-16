Enjoy good beers and great company at a dog-friendly fundraiser! Bike Dog Brewing’s newest location in East Sacramento will host a special event that combines good beer, great company, and a heartfelt cause. This dog-friendly fundraiser honors Piggie, a beloved rescue dog whose life brought immense joy to his family and community. Piggie’s legacy continues through this event, benefiting the Front Street Animal Shelter and California Bully Rescue—two organizations that were crucial in Piggie’s life. Our goal is to raise $5,000 to support these incredible organizations that help dogs like Piggie.