Enjoy a perfect night out filled with country music at a stunning vineyard! In a Sacramento summer where thousands of locals wait in long lines under the smoldering heat for a glimpse of their favorite country acts on large stages, the quaint family-owned Silt Wine Company in Clarksburg is offering something different. They’re hosting an intimate night of music with rising stars Tigirlily Gold at their annual Fellow Fest. Join them among the vines on Friday, September 6th, for a memorable evening