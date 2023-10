Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival, 9am For 29 years, giant pumpkin growers from all over California and beyond have loaded their gigantic gourds into trucks and trailers and headed to the Cosumnes CSD's festival over the first weekend in October. Elk Grove's largest festival is built around the international pumpkin contest with two days of fall fun, including carnival rides, arts and crafts, vendors and food trucks, contests, musical acts, a pumpkin patch, a Giant Pumpkin Regatta, and more.