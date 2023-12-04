Watch CBS News

Dream Dinners Sacramento

Dreams Dinners are the quickest, easiest way to get a meal on the table! Prepped dinners ready to cook in your fridge and freezer make those crazy weeknights a breeze. Tina's with Kim Cosalek from Dream Dinners, finding out how you can order!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.