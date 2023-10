Donor Dash Costume Contest Sierra Donor Services is proud to host its 3rd Annual #BetheGift: Donor Dash, celebrating organ, eye, and tissue donation by recognizing donors, transplant recipients, healthcare workers and advocates as heroes in a superhero-themed 5K Run/Walk. Following the race, there will be a superhero costume contest with categories for kids, teens, adults, and pets! And we will close with a ceremony to recognize organ, eye, and tissue donor heroes.