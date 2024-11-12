Discover Delicious Comfort Food at a Charming Store and Café in Carmichael Chili Smith has a brand new location, and with that -- some delicious additions! Known for providing high quality, locally grown and crafted products and for teaching cooking classes for more than 10 years, Chili Smith moved to a new location so they could get a food permit to serve food in the store. The latest specialties include Belgian style multi-grain sourdough and cornmeal waffles -- and with Chili Smith chilis, it's an amazing breakfast!