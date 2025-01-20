Dina Talks to Specialist Helping Kids After L.A. Fires with Stuffed Animals! Randi, a mama of two and child life specialist, shares her personal connection to the fires and the importance of comfort items for children. As a mother, she knows that if her home were on fire, her 3-year-old’s beloved “mama cheetah” stuffy would be the first thing she would grab. Her mission is to provide comfort by replacing the cherished stuffed animals, blankets, and lovies for every child who has lost theirs in the fires.