Delta Hawks Youth Racing Team The Delta Hawks is a youth running team with a mission to develop the next generation of confident and competitive distance runners! 12-year-old Hawks team member Elias Thronson finished a successful season last month at the USATF Junior Olympic National Championship meet by breaking a 24-year-old national record in the 3000 meter race! Molly Riehl is in West Sacramento meeting Elias and the team coaches!