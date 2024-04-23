Watch CBS News

Danzantes del Alma at The Mondavi Center

Danzantes Del Alma returns to the UC Davis Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the beauty of Mexican culture with a variety of vibrant and energetic dances from regions throughout Mexico! Ashley Williams is getting a preview!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.