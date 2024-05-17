Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - Thrifting with Doris

Cody's fabulous thrifting friend has us hooked up an an estate sale in Ripon. Doris is old school glam and is a master of the the estate sale, and she gives us some tips on how to find THAT one of a kind item!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.