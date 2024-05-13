Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan: DJ at the SPA, 9am

A local resort is debuting a unique spa experience. The “Feeling the Vibe” option transforms Stillwater Spa into a chic nightclub infused with relaxation and wellness with the option of an added DJ set from the resort’s resident DJ JOOLZ.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.