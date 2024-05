Cody's Caravan: City Cruises, 9am In this Sacramento River Cruise, we’ll sail past Old Sacramento's famous historical sites, including the Delta King, the I Street Bridge, the Tower Bridge, and the Air Force Docks. As we tour, we’ll hear fascinating stories—from John Sutter, the founder of Sacramento to the wild days of the Gold Rush. California's capital city is filled with lively history and beautiful sights, and you’ll have the perfect view on this cruise.