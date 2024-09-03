Cody is mastering his skills in duck pin bowling! | Cody Caravan We’ll explore entertainment from the Gold Rush days at Columbia State Park, where an exhibit offers a glimpse into that era. The exhibit includes a duck pin bowling lane that visitors can try out. Bowling back then was quite different from today; it was more of an adult gambling game than a family-friendly pastime. In its earlier form, players used metal balls, which were palmed (without finger inserts) and rolled underhand at the worn wooden pins on the other side of the room.