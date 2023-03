CMT Awards Red Carpet host Cody Alan joins us! Cody Alan is an award-winning media personality and host of CMT’s flagship series, Hot 20 Countdown, which celebrated its landmark 500th episode in 2022. He's also the red carpet host for the annual CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Special, coming up this weekend on CBS! Cody joins Cody and John for a "Mini Cody Summit," and to tell us what to expect on the show!