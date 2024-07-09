Children are learning about proper pet care, pet safety, and pet interaction! Camp Kindness is an educational camp designed for children ages 7-9, 10-12, and 13-15 interested in learning about animal welfare and becoming future pet owners. Some examples of camp activities include shelter pet socialization, dog body language lesson, crafting, and educational presentations from different Sacramento SPCA departments and outside organizations. This camp involves a lot of hands-on activities, team collaboration, and crafts.