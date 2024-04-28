Watch CBS News

Chef J. Redd, 9am

Chef J. Redd offers top-notch personal chef services with a focus on 100% plant-based meals. He also frequently make appearances at pop-up food events, bringing his unique culinary creations to delighted audiences.
