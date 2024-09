Chalk It Up! Arts and Music Festival 2024 This festival in Fremont Park, is one of the last of the free, family-friendly festivals in Midtown Sacramento, has seen a remarkable increase in visitors over the last three years. With hundreds of artists creating sidewalk chalk murals, dozens of local artisans and makers, local food and treat vendors, a beer garden, and a diverse line-up of live local musicians and DJs, the festival is a true reflection of the diverse and inclusive Sacramento art scene.