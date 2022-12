Chad L. Coleman joins us! You know Chad L. Coleman from "The Walking Dead," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and "The Wire," and the CW's "Superman and Lois." Now he has a holiday movie coming to TV One! "A Christmas Prayer" follows Andre Dillard, a former alcoholic and now respected pastor of a small, hometown church who is accused of a vicious crime. He fights to prove his innocence and ultimately save his church, right before Christmas. Chad joins Cody to talk about the movie, and all of his iconic TV roles!