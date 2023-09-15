Watch CBS News

California Native Plant Society plant sale!

The Sacramento Valley chapter of the California Native Plant Society is hosting a plant sale this weekend in Rancho Cordova! A wide selection of plants, supporting bees, birds and butterflies, will be available! Sakura Gray is having a look around!
