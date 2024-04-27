Best Buddies Friendship Walk The Annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Sacramento takes places this Saturday, April 27 from 8:30am - noon at the North Natomas Regional Park. The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). For individuals within this community, Best Buddies helps them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communications skills, and feel valued by society.