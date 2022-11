Author (and Elvis' stepbrother!) Billy Stanley joins us! Did you know Elvis had a stepbrother? Billy Stanley does, because he is! In "Faith Of Elvis: A Story Only A Brother Can Tell,” Stanley shares the untold story of the iconic singer's generous, caring, self-less side, as it relates to his faith – in his music, films, relationships, commitment to his family and his fans. Billy joins Cody to talk about the book, and oh boy does he has some stories to tell!