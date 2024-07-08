Ashley sits down with a 9-year-old author who published her first book! Today we are meeting, Keira Brooks, a 9-year-old author who published her first book titled Chloe’s Summer Vacation. Her book was released via Amazon on July 1st. She originally started an outline of her story a few months back and shared it out with her classroom. Her classmates loved the material, and her teacher was incredibly impressed with her story. Over the course of the last few months, she spent time developing the original version into a children’s chapter book.