Ashley is checking out an event that lets you give back to local heroes For $429, Randy's Red & Blue Holiday Special allows you to feed 15 service members with a festive meal. Each package includes a Butter Basted Garlic Roasted Whole Turkey, Honey Cranberry Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Holiday Stuffing, Southern Candied Yams, Sautéed Fresh Green Beans, Dinner Rolls, and Two Pies with Whipped Cream. This holiday season, the meals can be donated to local heroes at various fire departments, police departments, and other emergency services across Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, and surrounding areas.