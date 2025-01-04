Always Grateful Veterans Ruck March in Roseville Attention Veterans and Patriotic Placer County Residents! Today the "Veterans of Placer County", Facebook group is hosting the first ever “Always Grateful Veterans Ruck March.” Today at 1pm all who attend will do a 2.7-mile march, heading down to the Roseville Pkwy and Pleasant Grove intersection, circling back at the Galleria and Fountains of Roseville intersection. All Veterans are encouraged to dust off their old uniforms and wear them and bring any of the following flags: The American Flag, The California State Flag, The Prisoner of War Flag or Any U.S. Military Branch Flag.