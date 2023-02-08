Watch CBS News

All About Hope Fundraiser

Molly Riehl is at The Monk's Cellar in Roseville and in collaboration with All About Hope, they're making Hope packages for kids in the hospital. See how these little crafts help put smiles on kid's faces.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.