Aki Matsuri, 9am Aki Matsuri is a family friendly event. Costumes and cosplay are welcomed as there will be trick-or-treating opportunities for kids and adults! There will be many Asian/Anime/Sanrio/Hallloween/Disney themed crafts made by local makers, great food trucks from different cultures, a live DJ and so much more! Be sure to stop by and bring the whole family to enjoy Aki Matsuri!