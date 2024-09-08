Aerial Yoga Core Fit 8am Have you always wanted to try Aerial Yoga, but going upside down or climbing are not for you? Then, you may want to try this more relaxing class. Enjoy some gentle yoga poses that don’t go upside down. Yoga Core Fit is the only place in Solano County that offers Aerial Yoga classes for adults and kids! Lay or sit softly in the luxurious fabric for full body stretches and relaxation. Stretch your legs with one leg on the floor and the other in the fabric. Melt away your daily stress. - Adult Aerial Yoga - Adult Gentle Stretch Aerial - Kids Aerial 6 years and up Yoga Core Fit 187 Butcher Rd, Vacaville, CA