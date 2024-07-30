Admire California's iconic golden fields through beautiful art! Admire the essence of California's iconic golden fields through the mesmerizing artworks of Sacramento artist Nida Akhtar. With her distinctive impressionist style and use of striking gold leaf, Akhtar captures the ethereal quality of these landscapes with dramatic and enchanting scenes. Her latest collection, opening this week at Atrium in Old Sacramento, embodies the lightness and movement of the landscape, with soft, merging elements that define California's unique charm. "Golden Reverie" invites you to experience the serene beauty of California's fields, transforming fleeting moments into timeless works of art.