80's holiday movie lessons with Chris Clews! Known as "the 80's Pop Culture Guy," Chris Clews has spent the last two decades behind the popular book series, "The Ultimate Series on Essential Work & Life Lessons from ‘80s Pop Culture!" His newest is "The '80s: 30+ Unexpected Life Lessons from the Movies and Music That Defined Pop Culture’s Most Excellent Decade," and he joins us to talk about lessons to be learned from some of the 80's most iconic holiday movies!