28th Annual Fine Arts Festival Now in its 28th year, the esteemed 2023 Fine Arts Festival invites you to a remarkable two-day event. This extraordinary festival showcases juried artists from Northern California, including both widely acclaimed local talents and internationally recognized individuals. Enjoy an exquisite collection of handcrafted clay, glass, wood, unique jewelry, wearable art, paper, and paintings that will undoubtedly add elegance to your home, garden, or wardrobe.