27th Annual Roseville SPLASH!! This annual event features a night of all you can eat and drink from some of Roseville’s top wineries, breweries, restaurants and spirit vendors! Hosted by the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Roseville, a portion of the event’s proceeds goes to the City’s At-Risk Youth Programs. Kevin Hernandez was at Goose Port Public House, one of the featured vendors as they make their appetizers that they’ll be dishing out at the event.