131st Freeport/Clarksburg Festa, 9am The Portuguese settlements in the Sacramento area consisted of the Freeport/Clarksburg district, spanning Sacramento and Yolo Counties; the Riverside/Pocket area in Sacramento; the south side of the City of Sacramento; and Newcastle in Placer County. The Freeport/Clarksburg Festa is held annually 8 weeks after Easter Sunday since 1893. Our 131st Portuguese Festa will be held on Sunday, May 26th, 2024. Modern-Day Portuguese Festa (Festival) Dates Back to the Middle Ages.