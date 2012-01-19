Courtney Dempsey
Courtney Dempsey anchors and reports for Good Day Sacramento Monday-Friday.
13 Questions With... Courtney Dempsey
- Where did you grow up? – The Bay Area
- What is your ideal scenario for a day off? – Soooooo sleeping in is a great start with no commitments for the rest of the day.
- How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? – I took a communications survey class while in college at Sac State and realized it was "my lane."
- What was your favorite toy growing up? – My Miss Piggy doll because it had a large head with hair that I could actually style.
- Where is your favorite local place to eat? - Hands down, Bangkok Garden in Natomas.
- Do you have any pets? My little fur baby is Beemer, The JackChi (Jack Russell Chihuahua)!
- What is your favorite social media platform? Loves me some Insta…you know, scrolling on The Gram. Follow me @gooddaycourtney
- If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? – I think I'd be a teacher.
- What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31? – Author Essie Mae Washington who was the African-American daughter of Strom Thurmond.
- What is your favorite season? – S U M M E R
- Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? That Tina Macuha lady.
- When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? – On workday that doggone alarm goes off at 2:50 am, but on the weekends I generally open my eyes around 8 am-ish.
- Why do you love Northern California? – I was born and raised in Northern Cali and I'm a weather wimp who cannot handle actual seasons.
BONUS QUESTIONS
- Where was your best vacation ever? – Hubby took me to Europe when we were newlyweds and had no bills yet.
- Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? – Basketball…I was raised on Warriors games with my Daddy!
- Favorite TV show? Movie? – I'm not sure that I can narrow down a favorite TV show, but my all-time favorite movie is Friday. "Craig, you know I love your mama!!" (BTW, the phrase "Bye Felicia" comes from the movie Friday – the more you know).
