Watch CBS News
Good Day Sacramento

Courtney Dempsey

/ Good Day Sacramento

courtney-dempsey-web-headshot2.jpg

Courtney Dempsey anchors and reports for Good Day Sacramento Monday-Friday.

13 Questions With... Courtney Dempsey

  1. Where did you grow up? – The Bay Area
  2. What is your ideal scenario for a day off? – Soooooo sleeping in is a great start with no commitments for the rest of the day.
  3. How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? – I took a communications survey class while in college at Sac State and realized it was "my lane."
  4. What was your favorite toy growing up? – My Miss Piggy doll because it had a large head with hair that I could actually style.
  5. Where is your favorite local place to eat?  - Hands down, Bangkok Garden in Natomas.
  6. Do you have any pets? My little fur baby is Beemer, The JackChi (Jack Russell Chihuahua)!
  7. What is your favorite social media platform? Loves me some Insta…you know, scrolling on The Gram. Follow me @gooddaycourtney
  8. If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? – I think I'd be a teacher.
  9. What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31? – Author Essie Mae Washington who was the African-American daughter of Strom Thurmond.
  10. What is your favorite season? – S U M M E R
  11. Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? That Tina Macuha lady.
  12. When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? – On workday that doggone alarm goes off at 2:50 am, but on the weekends I generally open my eyes around 8 am-ish.
  13. Why do you love Northern California? – I was born and raised in Northern Cali and I'm a weather wimp who cannot handle actual seasons.

BONUS QUESTIONS

    1. Where was your best vacation ever? – Hubby took me to Europe when we were newlyweds and had no bills yet.
    2. Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? – Basketball…I was raised on Warriors games with my Daddy!
    3. Favorite TV show? Movie? – I'm not sure that I can narrow down a favorite TV show, but my all-time favorite movie is Friday. "Craig, you know I love your mama!!" (BTW, the phrase "Bye Felicia" comes from the movie Friday – the more you know).

Follow Courtney on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Email Courtney

Request to have Courtney speak at an event.

First published on January 19, 2012 / 10:19 AM

© 2012 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.