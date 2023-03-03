Yuba County animal care worker helps save life of mama goat and her newborn Yuba County animal care worker helps save life of mama goat and her newborn 00:27

LINDA – A Yuba County animal care worker jumped into action to help a mama goat in distress this week.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department says a report came in of a goat in distress at a Linda residence.

Yuba County Animal Care Services Manager Heather Nall responded to the scene and found a goat having birthing complications with her two babies.

For some reason, the owner of the residence wasn't home. So, Heather decided to transport the goat to Animal Care Services. Once there, Heather helped deliver the baby goats.

One of the newborns didn't make it, the sheriff's office says, but the owner has now been reunited with their mama goat and baby.

A GOAT'S LIFE SAVED BY ACS! 🙌🏼 Yuba County Animal Care Services Manager Heather Nall had quite the exciting call this... Posted by Yuba County Sheriff's Department on Friday, March 3, 2023