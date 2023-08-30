Fire that prompted evacuation order in Fairfield started next to I-80
FAIRFIELD - An evacuation order that was in place for a part of Fairfield has been lifted.
The fire was burning along the westbound Interstate 80 near Waterman Boulevard, the Fairfield Fire Department says. Traffic through the area was being affected by the smoke.
About 30 acres were burned before firefighters stopped the flames.
According to the Fairfield Police Department, residents in the 2000 block of Hillridge Dr. were ordered to evacuate from the area "due to an immediate threat to life," but the order has since been lifted.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but firefighters say it originated next to I-80.
