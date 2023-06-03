Vigil held for slain Grant High senior Billy Scott Jr.

Vigil held to honor slain Grant High senior Billy Scott Jr. Vigil held to honor slain Grant High senior Billy Scott Jr. 01:00

SACRAMENTO - Family and friends gathering tonight to remember a Grant Union High School senior murdered just hours before his graduation. The memorial was held at Karl Rosario Park.

Eighteen-year-old Billy Scott Junior was shot and killed Thursday while in a car with friends. Sacramento County investigators are going door to door in North Highlands to find out exactly where the shooting happened.

Officials say they drove away from the scene toward Grant Union High School to flag down an officer for help. At graduation last night, Billy Scott Senior walked across the stage in a cap and gown, receiving a diploma on his son's behalf. His family says he had been looking forward to graduation night.

"I know that's what he wanted so bad, I was so proud to put on that cap and gown and represent him... because that's me," said Billy Scott Sr.