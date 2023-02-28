Tracy's Adaptogenic Frappucino
Tracy's making us smoothies in the Good Day Kitchen, today adaptogenic frappucinos are on the menu! Tracy will explain and show us the recipe!
Ingredients:
10 Cubes of ice (blend 1st and then add all other ingredients)
1 cup Hemp milk (or Almond Milk)
1 tbsp. raw, organic almond butter
2 tsp. Sun Potion Chaga
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
1 tbsp. Sun Potion Anandamide (or raw cacao)
2 tbsp. Dandy Blend (coffee substitute or instant coffee)
2-4 dates or Bio-Active Honey or 6-8 drops of Omica organics butterscotch stevia
