Tracy's Adaptogenic Frappucino

Tracy's making us smoothies in the Good Day Kitchen, today adaptogenic frappucinos are on the menu! Tracy will explain and show us the recipe!

Ingredients:

10 Cubes of ice (blend 1st and then add all other ingredients)

1 cup Hemp milk (or Almond Milk)

1 tbsp. raw, organic almond butter

2 tsp. Sun Potion Chaga

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 tbsp. Sun Potion Anandamide (or raw cacao)

2 tbsp. Dandy Blend (coffee substitute or instant coffee)

2-4 dates or Bio-Active Honey or 6-8 drops of Omica organics butterscotch stevia

www.sunpotion.com/blogs/journal/superfood-frappuccino