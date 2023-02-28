Watch CBS News
Tracy's Adaptogenic Frappucino

Tracy's making us smoothies in the Good Day Kitchen, today adaptogenic frappucinos are on the menu! Tracy will explain and show us the recipe!

Ingredients:

10 Cubes of ice (blend 1st and then add all other ingredients)
1 cup Hemp milk (or Almond Milk)
1 tbsp. raw, organic almond butter
2 tsp. Sun Potion Chaga
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
1 tbsp. Sun Potion Anandamide (or raw cacao)
2 tbsp. Dandy Blend (coffee substitute or instant coffee)
2-4 dates or Bio-Active Honey or 6-8 drops of Omica organics butterscotch stevia

www.sunpotion.com/blogs/journal/superfood-frappuccino

