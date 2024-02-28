Watch CBS News
Good Day Sacramento's Tina Macuha announces her semi-retirement

By Good Day Staff

/ Good Day Sacramento

Tina's big announcement
Tina's big announcement 06:13

Our very own day one Good Day Sacramento member Tina Macuha made a big announcement on Wednesday: She's semi-retiring. 

But fear not, you'll still be able to see her on the weekends on Good Day! 

Watch her announcement above, and below will be more segments from Wednesday as we celebrate Tina. 

Tina Through The Years

Honoring Tina's Semi-Retirement

West Sacramento Honors Tina

A Few Special Messages

A Very Special Teen's Tunes

Time For Lumpia

Another Very Special Guest

Tina's Parade

What Are Your Wishes For Tina?

Good Day Staff
good-day-sacramento.jpg

The Good Day Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on GoodDaySacramento.com.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 7:26 AM PST

