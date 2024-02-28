Good Day Sacramento's Tina Macuha announces her semi-retirement
Our very own day one Good Day Sacramento member Tina Macuha made a big announcement on Wednesday: She's semi-retiring.
But fear not, you'll still be able to see her on the weekends on Good Day!
Watch her announcement above, and below will be more segments from Wednesday as we celebrate Tina.
Tina Through The Years
Honoring Tina's Semi-Retirement
West Sacramento Honors Tina
A Few Special Messages
A Very Special Teen's Tunes
Time For Lumpia
Another Very Special Guest
Tina's Parade
What Are Your Wishes For Tina?
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.