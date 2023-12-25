Taylor Swift spends Christmas Day cheering for Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift spent Christmas Day cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders.

She was seen before the game riding a golf cart alongside someone in a Santa costume.

"Santa arrived with a very special guest," the NFL said in a social media post.

Swift watched the game from a suite while wearing a Santa hat with Kelce's number — 87 — on the trim. Kelce also wore a Santa hat before the game.

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite prior to a game between the Raiders and the Chiefs on December 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye Mahomes, wife and daughter of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark were also at the game. Clark, who won Collegiate Women's Athlete of the Year, traded jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Other celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, have attended Chiefs games this season.

Kelce first broke his silence about Swift in late September during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The Chiefs player said he's been on the "rollercoaster of life" since Swift's first appearance at one of his games.

Swift has attended several Chiefs games this season, appearing both at Arrowhead Stadium and away games. The singer first attended a Chiefs game in September.

Kelce's brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, is also set to play on Monday. The Eagles will take on the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31.